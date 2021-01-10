Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $89.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,671. Palomar has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,551. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

