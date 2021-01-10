Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

Palomar stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $451,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,551. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Palomar by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Palomar by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

