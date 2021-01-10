Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 4,819,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,618,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 221.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.