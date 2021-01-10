Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Shares Up 2.8%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $186.00 and last traded at $186.00. 229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital cut Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Renaissance Capital cut Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.93.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

