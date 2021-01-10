Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) versus TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) Head to Head Review

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89

Paramount Resources has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.86 -$66.21 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05%

Summary

Paramount Resources beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

