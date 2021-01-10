Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $129,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $49,557.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,383 shares of company stock worth $1,207,414. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

