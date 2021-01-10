PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PKCOY opened at $17.50 on Friday. PARK24 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

