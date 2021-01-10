Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

