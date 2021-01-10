Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $65.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.18.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,825 shares of company stock valued at $28,604,865. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

