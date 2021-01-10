PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.