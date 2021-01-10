PEPS Coin Trading Down 3.5% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $121,262.34 and approximately $70.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011449 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001104 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001267 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,535,185 coins and its circulating supply is 41,327,488 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

