Peter D. Moeller Sells 1,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $99.95 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

