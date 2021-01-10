Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $475.00

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) (LON:PETS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 446.80 ($5.84), with a volume of 807519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433.20 ($5.66).

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 296.11 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 404.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L)’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Plc (PETS.L) Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

