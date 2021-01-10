PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $4,554,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

