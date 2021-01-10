Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of PHAT opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). Analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,253,124.60. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

