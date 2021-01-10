Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of PM opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

