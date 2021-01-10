Phore Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $13,855.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001812 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006716 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,962,174 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

