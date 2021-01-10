Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts Sells 80,245 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

