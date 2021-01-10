PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,681.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $828,781.10 and $16,681.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.