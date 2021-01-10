Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile (CVE:PEA)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

