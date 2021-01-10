Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0026

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8,357.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00374113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00032724 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001759 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.01197670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,445,908 coins and its circulating supply is 424,185,472 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

