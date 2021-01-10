Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

