Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of BHF opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

