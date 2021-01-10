Piper Sandler Increases Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $16.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.