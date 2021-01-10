Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $34.43 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $34.43 million and $98,815.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

