PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

About PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

