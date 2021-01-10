Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,302,196 shares of company stock worth $77,143,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.