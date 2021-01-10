Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.83 ($76.27).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a fifty-two week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a fifty-two week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.71. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

