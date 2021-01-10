PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,740.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $4,740.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,267.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.78 or 0.03373028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00442714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.62 or 0.01561692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00442073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00236530 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008556 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,435,527 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

