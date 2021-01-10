Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.69

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.69 and traded as high as $30.25. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 1,895,238 shares traded.

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.69.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

