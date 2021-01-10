Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.29

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $3.25. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 12,924 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $114.45 million for the quarter.

About Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.