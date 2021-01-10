Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pretium Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

PVG stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 32.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,621 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

