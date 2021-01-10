ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Down 7%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) shares fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.66 and last traded at $63.99. 600,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 373,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Ultra Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

