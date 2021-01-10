ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.17

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1472759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.