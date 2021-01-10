Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.