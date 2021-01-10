ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). 12,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 12,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.19.

In other news, insider Marc Vlessing sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £6,029.81 ($7,877.99).

About ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

