Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

