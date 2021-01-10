Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

