Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

