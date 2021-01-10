Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for DENSO in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

DNZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DENSO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DENSO has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.91.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). DENSO had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

