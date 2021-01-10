QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.53.

NYSE:QEP opened at $2.80 on Friday. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

