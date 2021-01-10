QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. AJO LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth $73,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

