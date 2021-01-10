Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $126.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,278 shares of company stock worth $20,541,968 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

