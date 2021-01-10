Quark (QRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $499.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Quark has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $499.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,724,189 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

