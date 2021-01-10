Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QBR.B stock opened at C$32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

