Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.27

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 1931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

