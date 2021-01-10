Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $77.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.67.

RPD opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Rapid7 has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

