Rapidz Price Tops $0.0026 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $2,108.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.