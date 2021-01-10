Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $3,364.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

