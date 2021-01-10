Raymond James Boosts OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $23.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

